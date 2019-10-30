Clear

2-year-old boy found in Twin Cities golf course pond dies

The medical examiner says the boy died of complications from drowning.

Posted: Oct 30, 2019 9:08 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say a 2-year-old Brooklyn Park boy has died weeks after he was found in a pond on a golf course.

The Hennepin County medical examiner's office says Isaac Fadeyibi died last week at a Minneapolis hospital. The boy was found in water near the eighth green on Edinburgh USA golf course in Brooklyn Park on Sept. 25.

Deputy Brooklyn Park Police Chief Mark Bruley tells the Star Tribune the boy had been reported to police as missing earlier that morning.

Emergency responders pulled the boy from the pond. The medical examiner says the boy died of complications from drowning.

