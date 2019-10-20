Clear

2 wounded Iowa deputies released from hospital Saturday

The man who fired at the deputies, 52-year-old Randall Lee Comly, was also wounded in the confrontation.

Posted: Oct 20, 2019 3:27 PM

STUART, Iowa (AP) — The two sheriff's deputies who were injured during a shooting confrontation in central Iowa last week have been released from the hospital in good condition.

The Des Moines Register reports that Guthrie County deputies Steven Henry and Jim Mink were both released from the hospital Saturday morning. They were wounded Thursday while serving an arrest warrant in Stuart, Iowa, when a man fired at them.

The man who fired at the deputies, 52-year-old Randall Lee Comly, was also wounded in the confrontation. Police said he was in stable condition Friday afternoon and his injuries were not life-threatening.

