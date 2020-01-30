MASON CITY, Iowa - Two people suffered minor injuries Thursday after a two-vehicle collision.
The accident happened around 11 a.m. at 19th St. SE and S. Kentucky Ave.
Authorities said a Lincoln was going southbound when a Chrysler made a left-hand turn to go north when they collided.
Related Content
- 2 with minor injuries after 2-vehicle crash in SE Mason City
- 2-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Mason City
- UPDATE: 2-vehicle crash Friday afternoon just north of Mason City
- Road conditions blamed for 2-vehicle crash north of Mason City
- Minor injuries after Rochester crash
- 1 suffers injuries during 2-vehicle crash on Broadway Ave.
- Minor injuries and citations after car crashes in Charles City
- Mason City PD: 1 injured, another cited for using electronic device during 2-vehicle crash
- 4 Rochester teens injured in 2-vehicle crash
- Minor injuries reported after school bus/tractor crash in SE Minnesota
Scroll for more content...