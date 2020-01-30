Clear
2 with minor injuries after 2-vehicle crash in SE Mason City

Two people suffered minor injuries Thursday after a two-vehicle collision.

Posted: Jan 30, 2020 1:24 PM

MASON CITY, Iowa - Two people suffered minor injuries Thursday after a two-vehicle collision.

The accident happened around 11 a.m. at 19th St. SE and S. Kentucky Ave.

Authorities said a Lincoln was going southbound when a Chrysler made a left-hand turn to go north when they collided.

