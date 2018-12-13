Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

2 wanted subjects taken into custody at Diamond Jo Casino

Samuel Morris

The Worth County Sheriff’s Office said they were looking for a wanted subject but “subsequently two subjects were arrested for warrants.”

Posted: Dec. 13, 2018 2:11 PM

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - Two wanted subjects were taken into custody late Wednesday night at Diamond Jo Casino.
The Worth County Sheriff’s Office said they were looking for a wanted subject but “subsequently two subjects were arrested for warrants.”
Demetrius Holbrooke, of Minnesota, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and was released on bond.
Samuel Morris was arrested on a felony warrant out of Minnesota and is being held in the Worth County Jail and is facing extradition.
Both subjects were taken into custody without incident.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 23°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 28°
Austin
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 22°
Charles City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 30°
Rochester
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 25°
Relentless fog, sunshine, and warmer temps outline the forecast.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Previewing 'Find Jodi' on "48 Hours"

Image

Should Rochester keep the corn tower?

Image

Your Thursday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Mason City SPIN heading to nationals

Image

Alexanders signs with NIACC

Image

Water tower disagreements

Image

Keeping the Corn

Image

Raising money for wildfire victims

Image

Plymouth road flood meeting

Image

Ham for the Holidays

Community Events