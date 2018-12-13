2 wanted subjects taken into custody at Diamond Jo Casino

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - Two wanted subjects were taken into custody late Wednesday night at Diamond Jo Casino.
The Worth County Sheriff’s Office said they were looking for a wanted subject but “subsequently two subjects were arrested for warrants.”
Demetrius Holbrooke, of Minnesota, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and was released on bond.
Samuel Morris was arrested on a felony warrant out of Minnesota and is being held in the Worth County Jail and is facing extradition.
Both subjects were taken into custody without incident.
