2 wanted subjects taken into custody at Diamond Jo Casino

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - Two wanted subjects were taken into custody late Wednesday night at Diamond Jo Casino.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Office said they were looking for a wanted subject but “subsequently two subjects were arrested for warrants.”

Demetrius Holbrooke, of Minnesota, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and was released on bond.

Samuel Morris was arrested on a felony warrant out of Minnesota and is being held in the Worth County Jail and is facing extradition.

Both subjects were taken into custody without incident.