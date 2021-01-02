2 wanted Mason City men taken into custody after short pursuit

MASON CITY, Iowa - Two wanted men were taken into custody Friday night after a short pursuit in a Mason City neighborhood.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office said it attempted to stop a vehicle for fraudulent use of registration at 8:08 p.m. at the intersection of 7th St. NE and N. Pennsylvania Ave. The vehicle led authorities on a short pursuit in an alley before the driver, Joshua Teeter, 23, of Mason City, fled on foot.

Teeter had a valid warrant out of Cerro Gordo County for violation of parole and pretrial release violations. He was also charged with eluding, interference with official acts and fraudulent use of registration

One of the passengers, Tony Jones, 32 of Mason City, was taken into custody on a valid Worth County warrant. He was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.