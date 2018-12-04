Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

2 vehicle pursuits in 12 hours results in 3 arrests in Olmsted Co.

Robert Johnson

One vehicle pursuit ended with a car hitting a fence and another ended with DWI charges and drugs being found.

Posted: Dec. 4, 2018 11:58 AM
Updated: Dec. 4, 2018 11:59 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - One vehicle pursuit ended with a car hitting a fence and another ended with DWI charges and drugs being found.
Authorities around Rochester dealt with a pair of vehicle pursuits - one coming Monday at 3 p.m. and the other coming around 12 hours earlier at 3:13 a.m.
The overnight pursuit began in the 3500 block of East Frontage Rd. NW when a Rochester police officer noticed a vehicle with no license plate.
The driver reached 45 miles per hour, blew a stop light and pulled into The Gates apartment complex, according to police.
The driver, 22-year-old Robert Johnson, of Rochester, allegedly bailed out of the car while it was still moving before the it hit a fence.
A foot chase ensued and Johnson was taken into custody in a backyard in the 2100 block of 43rd St. NW. He is facing charges for fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, fleeing an officer on foot, obstructing the legal process, speeding, driving after revocation, not stopping for a stop sign and open container.
Around 12 hours later, the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office located a stolen vehicle in the 3000 block of Marion Rd.
The vehicle, a 2007 Dodge Caravan, was stolen on Nov. 7 from the 200 block of 1st Ave. NE.
The vehicle eluded authorities before it was stopped on Highway 14 and Tee Time Rd.
The driver, 37-year-old Michael Kochen, of Stewartville, is facing charges of fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, felony possession of stolen property, second-degree DWI and third-degree DWI.
The passenger, 36-year-old Antuan Williams, of Rochester, is facing a charge of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance after .72 grams of suspected methamphetamine was located.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 11°
Albert Lea
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 13°
Austin
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 12°
Charles City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 12°
Rochester
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 9°
We will stay cloudy with a few flurries possible today.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Local foods magazine launches

Image

Troy Monahan

Image

Renewable energy property ordinance vote

Image

Rural health speaker

Image

The latest on a bus crash in North Iowa

Image

Menorah lighting

Image

Living Life with a Disability

Image

Woman accused of running a "puppy mill" makes court appearance

Image

Search for Missing Teen

Community Events