2 vehicle pursuits in 12 hours results in 3 arrests in Olmsted Co.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - One vehicle pursuit ended with a car hitting a fence and another ended with DWI charges and drugs being found.

Authorities around Rochester dealt with a pair of vehicle pursuits - one coming Monday at 3 p.m. and the other coming around 12 hours earlier at 3:13 a.m.

The overnight pursuit began in the 3500 block of East Frontage Rd. NW when a Rochester police officer noticed a vehicle with no license plate.

The driver reached 45 miles per hour, blew a stop light and pulled into The Gates apartment complex, according to police.

The driver, 22-year-old Robert Johnson, of Rochester, allegedly bailed out of the car while it was still moving before the it hit a fence.

A foot chase ensued and Johnson was taken into custody in a backyard in the 2100 block of 43rd St. NW. He is facing charges for fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, fleeing an officer on foot, obstructing the legal process, speeding, driving after revocation, not stopping for a stop sign and open container.

Around 12 hours later, the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office located a stolen vehicle in the 3000 block of Marion Rd.

The vehicle, a 2007 Dodge Caravan, was stolen on Nov. 7 from the 200 block of 1st Ave. NE.

The vehicle eluded authorities before it was stopped on Highway 14 and Tee Time Rd.

The driver, 37-year-old Michael Kochen, of Stewartville, is facing charges of fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, felony possession of stolen property, second-degree DWI and third-degree DWI.

The passenger, 36-year-old Antuan Williams, of Rochester, is facing a charge of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance after .72 grams of suspected methamphetamine was located.