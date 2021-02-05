2-vehicle crash near Clear Lake sends one to the hospital

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A two-vehicle accident late Friday morning resulted in injuries.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at 11 a.m. at 310th St. and Eagle Ave. northwest of Clear Lake.

Daniel Oleson, 33, of Mason City, was eastbound on 310th St. when he slid through the intersection and struck a 2019 Dodge Durango that was northbound. The driver of that vehicle, Lori Adams, 60, of Joice, was taken to MercyOne.

All subjects were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash and airbags deployed in both vehicles.