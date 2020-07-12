2-vehicle crash in Cerro Gordo County leads to citation

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - The Cerro Gordo Sheriff's Office is investigating an injury accident involving two vehicles.

Authorities say it happened just after 1:30 Sunday afternoon at the corner of Balsam Ave. and 150th St. near Thornton.

Eric Pluff, 41, of Alexander, was driving his vehicle southbound on Balsam Ave.

The second vehicle driven by 22-year-old Peter Rieffer, of South Dakota, was traveling westbound on 150th St. towards Balsam Ave. Rieffer was unable to stop at the stop sign, entering the pathway of Pluff.

The two vehicles collided and went into the ditch.

First responders transported Rieffer, no word on the extent of his injuries. He was cited for failure to stop.

The passengers in Pluff's van sought medical attention on their own.