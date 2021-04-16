2 injured in 2-vehicle crash on Highway 14

STEELE COUNTY, Minn. - Three people were involved in a two-vehicle crash just after 7 a.m. Friday on Highway 14.

The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash happened at Highway 14 and County Rd. 80 in Havana Township.

A Peterbilt semi was traveling westbound on Highway 14 when a Dodge Caravan attempted to enter the highway and the vehicles collided.

The driver of the semi was a 42-year-old man from Mantorville and he was not injured. The occupants of the other vehicle, Nasra Ahmed, 44, of Owatonna, and Kelly Ann Tysdale, 34, of Owatonna, each suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The Steele County Sheriff, Mayo ground and air ambulance assisted the state patrol.