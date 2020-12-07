2 traffic stops Saturday each resulted in finding nearly 10 pounds of marijuana in SE Minnesota

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Separate traffic stops over the weekend resulted in felony charges after pounds of marijuana were found in each incident.

One happened Saturday when authorities got word that brothers Michael Siewert, 22, and James Siewert, 24, both of Rochester, were returning from California with a large quantity of marijuana.

Deputies along with the Minnesota State Patrol stopped them coming from Albert Lea on Highway 63 near County Rd. 16.

Eight one-pound bags along with marijuana wax and paraphernalia was found. The total value was around $16,000.

Both men are facing drug charges and a charge of transporting a substance across state lines.

Later Saturday, a traffic stop occurred in the 12000 block of Highway 52 S. near Orion Township.

Mary Seitl, 30, of Rochester, was stopped and a strong odor of marijuana was present.

A search of the vehicle resulted in 9 1/2 pounds of marijuana in a plastic tote in the trunk of the car.

It was packed for sale with the total value being around $13,500.

She is facing two felony drug charges.