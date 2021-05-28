Clear

2 teens killed, 2 critically injured in Iowa train collision

Investigators say four teens were in the truck at the time of the crash, and two died at the scene.

Posted: May 28, 2021 8:25 AM

Officials say two teens have been killed and two more are hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after their pickup truck was hit by a freight train in rural south-central Iowa.

The Iowa State Patrol says the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Thursday in Clarke County, when the eastbound pickup collided with a BNSF Railway train at a crossing east of Murray.

The two others suffered life-threatening injuries and were flown by medical helicopter to a hospital. Authorities have not released the teens' names.

