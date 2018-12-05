Clear

Police: 2 teens facing charges for allegedly rummaging through 15 unlocked cars

Jonathon Joy

A pair of teenagers are facing charges after allegedly rummaging through unlocked vehicles.

Dec. 5, 2018

Police said at 1:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of 36th St. SW., a caller saw two people going through unlocked vehicles.
Police located the two males in a garage in the 3700 block of Willow Heights Dr. SW. before a short foot pursuit resulted in the two being apprehended.
Jonathon Joy, 18, of Rochester, and a 17-year-old male were arrested for allegedly going through 15 unlocked cars.
Police recovered a 9mm handgun, a large knife, a pair of women’s sunglasses, money and alcohol.
The two are facing charges of theft, carrying a weapon without a permit, fleeing on foot and felony theft of a firearm.

