2 teens, 13, arrested, suspected of setting Minnesota Walmart fire

Officials say two 13-year-old boys are suspected of setting a fire at a Walmart store in Hutchinson that caused an estimated $1 million to $2 million in damage.

Hutchinson Police Chief Tom Gifferson says detectives used the store's surveillance video to identify the boys.

The fire at about 3 p.m. Sunday broke out in the men's clothing section.

Gifferson says the store's sprinkler system activated, but a small fire that was still burning was extinguished by firefighters.

The store was evacuated and there were no reports of injuries. It remained closed Monday.