OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Two people were hospitalized Monday after a two-vehicle accident on Highway 52 in Olmsted County.

The Minnesota State Patrol said a Chevy Equinox driven by Rhonda Fellowes-Flies, 57, of Plainview, hit a 2012 Nissan Rogue driven by Kristina Youngquist, 29, of Rochester, just after 8 a.m. on Highway 52 at milepost 36.

Both drivers were taken to St. Marys Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.