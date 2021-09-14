2 taken into custody after being chased by victim in Olmsted Co. burglary

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A burglary early Monday resulted in a tense situation on an Olmsted County road before two people were arrested.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said it happened at 3:30 a.m. in the 9900 block of County Rd. 3 SW. in Rockdell Township when a 43-year-old male victim saw taillights by his shed with people trying to attempt to steal wood.



Shawn Clement Shawn Clement

Michael Pies Michael Pies

He located two trucks before he followed one of them on County Rd. 3.

The second truck then came up behind him, got into the oncoming lane of traffic and started to swerve toward him, authorities said.

A short time later, a 911 call was received from the 9300 block of County Rd. 126 SW. where a 24-year-old female reported an unknown person in her driveway.

The Minnesota State Patrol showed up and took Shawn Clement, 36, of Dodge Center, into custody. The second person, Michael Pies, 58, of Minneapolis, was taken into custody just before authorities were going to release a K9 into the woods to locate him.

Both are facing charges of third-degree burglary and second-degree assault with a weapon.