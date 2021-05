DODGE COUNTY, Minn. - Two residents suffered smoke inhalation during a house fire early Tuesday morning.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said it happened at 12:52 a.m. at 27264 Highway 34, which is near Kasson.

The homeowner reported there was a fire in their garage and smoke in the house. Due to strong winds, the fire quickly spread to the house.

The homeowners were taken by Dodge County Ambulance for evaluation.

The initial indication is the fire began from a charging battery in the garage.