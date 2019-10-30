Clear

2 students on school bus injured in northwest Iowa collision

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say two students were injured when their school bus collided with another vehicle in northwest Iowa.

The collision occurred just before 4 p.m. Monday, about 3 miles (4.8 kilometers) west of Orange City. The Sioux County Sheriff's Office says the southbound bus carrying 11 students from Orange City Unity Christian High School halted at a stop sign and drove into the intersection with Iowa Highway 10. It then collided with another vehicle driven by 67-year-old Derek Thompson, of Boone.

The sheriff's office says the two students and Thompson were taken to an Orange City hospital for treatment.

The bus driver, 64-year-old Nyla Harskamp, of Orange City, was cited for failing to yield.

