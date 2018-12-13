Clear
2 southern MN women accused of having meth around child, 3

Amber Hollenbach

Two women are facing charges for allegedly storing methamphetamine in the presence of a child.

Posted: Dec. 13, 2018 10:28 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Two women are facing charges for allegedly storing methamphetamine in the presence of a child.
The Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a search warrant 11:45 a.m. Wednesday at 739 55th St. NE (Lot 97), and two women were located at home with a 3-year-old child.
Police say a large amount of paraphernalia (drug use, packaging, sales, bags) was located and 1 ½ ounces of meth was found in a bedroom. Meth was also in locations accessible to the child, police said.
Amber Hollenbach, 32, of Rochester, is facing charges of first-degree sales of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a controlled substance and storing meth paraphernalia in the presence of a child.
Haley Larson, 32, of Rochester, is facing charges of storing meth paraphernalia in the presence of a child and possession of hypodermic needles.

