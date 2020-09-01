Two dozen shell casings found after 2 shootings in span of 20 minutes reported in Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. - Around two dozen shell casings were found after reports of shots fired at two different Austin locations in the span of 20 minutes.

Police were called at 10:24 p.m. Monday to the 700 block of 2nd St. NW after several reports of shots fired.

The victim told an officer that they (a driver and 2 passengers) were parked in the location when two unknown subjects wearing dark clothing and hoodies got out of a white Impala and started shooting toward the vehicle.

Officers were able to locate the vehicle a short time later while responding to a shots fired call in the 200 block of 12th Ave. SW.

Officers responding to that call said a 49-year-old male, a 28-year-old male and an 11-year-old female were in the house at the time of the shooting.

Five spent bullets were found inside the home. The vehicle connected to the first shooting was found in the area and was towed. Police said the people in the house during the second shooting were mistakenly targeted.

Twelve shell casings were found in the first shooting and 11 were found in the second.