2 seriously injured in Mower County accident

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - A man had to be extricated from a vehicle following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday.
The accident happened at 5:02 p.m. at County Rd. 2 and 793rd Ave.
Authorities say a female driver reached down to grab an inhaler and hit a Dodge Neon in front of her. The occupants of that vehicle were an elderly couple (aged 74 and 83).
The male was taken by Mayo One to the hospital while the female of the car that rear-ended the Neon was taken by Grand Meadow ambulance to Rochester.
