ROCHESTER, Minn. - Two people were able to safely evacuate a house Friday morning after a fire spread.

It happened at 2915 4th Ave. NW just after 5:30 a.m. when a fire broke out on the back deck and spread into the house.

The fire went up the side of the home with most of the damage affecting the attic.

A dog and two people made it out safely while a cat is unaccounted for.

The home suffered water damage to the living room and the kitchen.