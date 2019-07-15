2 people killed when vehicle crashes off county road in NE Iowa

HUDSON, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say two people were killed when the vehicle they were in crashed off a Black Hawk County road.
The crash occurred a little before 9:30 a.m. Sunday just southwest of Hudson. Deputies sent to the scene found the vehicle in a field and noted that it appeared to have rolled several times.
The two people were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names haven't been released.
The crash is being investigated.
