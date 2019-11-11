Clear

2 people found dead in Iowa's Webster County

State and county officers are helping investigate the deaths of two people in the central Iowa community of Webster City.

Posted: Nov 11, 2019 10:03 AM

WEBSTER CITY, Iowa (AP) — State and county officers are helping investigate the deaths of two people in the central Iowa community of Webster City.

Webster City police say officers and medics sent to check a report about two dead people found the bodies around 8:15 a.m. Sunday.

Their names and details about their deaths have not been released. Police Chief Shiloh Mork says there's nothing to suggest the public is in any danger.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
17° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: -1°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
14° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: -2°
Austin
Broken Clouds
18° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: 2°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: 4°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
16° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: 0°
January like temperatures will hold for the next few days
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

1-on-1 with Bernie Sanders during north Iowa stop

Image

My Money: The difference between APR and APY

Image

Tracking Monday's weather: Get ready for the cold

Image

Preparing for Veterans Day events

Image

Bernie Sanders makes his way to North Iowa

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 11/10

Image

Former Newman baseball star Josh Fitzgerald commits to TCU

Image

Mohawks swimmers place in state meet

Image

Grizzlies fall to Alexandria 4-3

Image

Weather forecast 11/9

Community Events