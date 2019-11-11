2 people found dead in Iowa's Webster County

WEBSTER CITY, Iowa (AP) — State and county officers are helping investigate the deaths of two people in the central Iowa community of Webster City.
Webster City police say officers and medics sent to check a report about two dead people found the bodies around 8:15 a.m. Sunday.
Their names and details about their deaths have not been released. Police Chief Shiloh Mork says there's nothing to suggest the public is in any danger.
