2 pedestrians killed in separate Minnesota crashes

Two pedestrians have been killed in separate crashes in Minnesota.

Minneapolis police say a man believed to be in his 50s was crossing a four-lane avenue about 3 a.m. Wednesday when a driver struck him at an intersection.

The driver, in his 20s, remained on the scene and was cooperating with investigators. The pedestrian died at Hennepin County Medical Center. And, a crash in northern Minnesota Tuesday night killed a 45-year-old Squaw Lake man who was standing near a stalled vehicle along Highway 46.

The State Patrol says Tommy John Schultz died at the scene after he was struck by a pickup truck in Itasca County.