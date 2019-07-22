2 off-duty officers help man escape from SE Minnesota house fire

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Two off-duty officers helped a 56-year-old male escape from a house fire over the weekend.

Authorities responded to a house fire at 8437 Main St. NW in the village of Genoa at 11:44 a.m. Saturday.

An unattached garage/shed was struck by lightning and started on fire. The fire spread to the house and caused severe damage. A grandmother and two young children were able to get out of the house.

A 56-year-old male had trouble getting out and but was helped out by an off-duty officer from the Rochester Police Department and an off-duty officer from the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office.