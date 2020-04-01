Clear
2 of Iowa's 5 medical marijuana dispensaries have closed

The 2017 Medical Cannabidiol Act allows the use of cannabidiol that has no more than 3% THC, the compound in marijuana that causes a high.

Apr 1, 2020

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — State health officials say medical marijuana dispensaries have closed in Council Bluffs and Davenport.
The disclosure Monday by the Iowa Public Health Department said patients and caregivers still may purchase the cannabidiol products at Iowa's three other licensed outlets, in Sioux City, Waterloo and in the Des Moines suburb of Windsor Heights.

It's not clear why the two dispensaries were closed.

Their operators, Have A Heart Compassionate Care, didn't immediately return messages Wednesday from The Associated Press.

