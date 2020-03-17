Clear
BREAKING NEWS Iowa Gov. Reynolds orders numerous closures, including bars and restaurants starting Tuesday Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

2 new hotlines in Minnesota to address Coronavirus

The Minnesota Department of Health has created two new hotlines to address the Coronavirus.

Posted: Mar 17, 2020 9:52 AM

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn.- The Minnesota Department of Health has created two new hotlines to address the Coronavirus.

For general questions, the number is 651-201-3920 and for daycare/school questions, the number is 651-297-1304.

The department of health is conducting the interviews of people testing positive, but eventually, there could be a possibility of each individual county conducting the interviews of cases.

Closings around southern Minnesota, northern Iowa | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 29°
Albert Lea
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 30°
Austin
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 29°
Charles City
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 28°
Rochester
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 25°
Rain and possible snow this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Meals on Wheels still happening

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Keeping an eye on the changing skies

Image

NIACC season ends

Image

We want to tell your story

Image

Coaches, athletic directors scrambling as season delayed

Image

NAHL regular-season canceled

Image

NIACC women's season comes to an abrupt end

Image

Frantic time for athletic directors as spring sports delayed

Image

Sean Weather 3/16

Community Events