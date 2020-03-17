2 new hotlines in Minnesota to address Coronavirus

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn.- The Minnesota Department of Health has created two new hotlines to address the Coronavirus.

For general questions, the number is 651-201-3920 and for daycare/school questions, the number is 651-297-1304.

The department of health is conducting the interviews of people testing positive, but eventually, there could be a possibility of each individual county conducting the interviews of cases.

