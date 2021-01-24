2 more plead guilty in fire at Minneapolis police station

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Two more men have pleaded guilty to federal arson charges for their roles in a fire that damaged a Minneapolis police station during civil unrest in the days following the death of George Floyd.

Twenty-five-year-old Davon De-Andre Turner and 23-year-old Branden Michael Wolfe have each pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit arson.

According to court documents, the two St. Paul men went separately to the Third Precinct station on May 28 where hundreds had gathered and they took part in the destruction.

Two other men have also pleaded guilty for their roles in the fire.