2 more Minnesota GOP leaders test negative for coronavirus

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Two more prominent Minnesota Republicans who came close to President Donald Trump during his visit to Minnesota last week say they've tested negative for the cononavirus.

Minnesota Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka and U.S. Senate candidate Jason Lewis both issued statements saying they got their test results back Monday.

Both were part of the committee that greeted Trump as he got off Air Force One in Minneapolis last Wednesday.

Three Minnesota congressmen who flew with Trump on Air Force One during his visit said Friday that they had tested negative.