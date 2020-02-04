Clear

$2 million bond for accused shooter of Waseca police officer

Tyler Janovsky/Minnesota Department of Corrections

No plea entered to attempted murder charges.

Posted: Feb 4, 2020 4:33 PM
Updated: Feb 4, 2020 5:22 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WASECA, Minn. – The man accused of shooting a Waseca police officer is now being held on $2 million bond.

A bail hearing for Tyler Robert Janovsky, 27 of Waseca, was held Tuesday afternoon in Waseca County District Court. He is currently being detained in Oak Park Heights prison where he was transferred on January 10.

Officer Arik Matson shot, critically injured

Officer from Freeborn County ambushed in Waseca

Community rallies behind officer who was shot

Man in custody for police officer shooting has long criminal history

Janovsky is facing three counts of 1st-degree murder and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence. Waseca police say Janovsky got into a firefight with four officers on January 6, hitting Officer Arik Matson in the head before other officers shot Janovsky.

Court documents state a settlement conference in Janovksy’s case is scheduled for April 14. It is unusual to have that kind of a hearing before an official arraignment where the defendant enters a plea to the charges against him.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
18° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 4°
Albert Lea
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 18°
Austin
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 11°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 8°
Rochester
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 7°
A cooler and drier week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Caucuses: Some Reporting Issues in Cerro Gordo Co.

Image

Honoring the Hubble House Legacy

Image

Paint the Town Pink

Image

Bri's Cut

Image

A Virtual Field Trip

Image

A Closer Look at Bus Rapid Transit

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/4

Image

Foreign Journalist's Reaction To Iowa Caucus

Image

Caucus Debacle

Image

Minnesota Primaries

Community Events