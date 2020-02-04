$2 million bond for accused shooter of Waseca police officer

WASECA, Minn. – The man accused of shooting a Waseca police officer is now being held on $2 million bond.

A bail hearing for Tyler Robert Janovsky, 27 of Waseca, was held Tuesday afternoon in Waseca County District Court. He is currently being detained in Oak Park Heights prison where he was transferred on January 10.

Janovsky is facing three counts of 1st-degree murder and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence. Waseca police say Janovsky got into a firefight with four officers on January 6, hitting Officer Arik Matson in the head before other officers shot Janovsky.

Court documents state a settlement conference in Janovksy’s case is scheduled for April 14. It is unusual to have that kind of a hearing before an official arraignment where the defendant enters a plea to the charges against him.