$2 million Powerball ticket sold in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — While someone in neighboring Wisconsin hit the top Powerball jackpot, a ticket sold in Minnesota will make someone a new millionaire.

The ticket that matched all five white balls drawn Wednesday night, but missed the Powerball, is good for $2 million. That's because the player chose the Power Play option to double the prize for those numbers.

State lottery officials haven't yet announced where that ticket was sold in Minnesota.

The ticket that won the $768 million jackpot was sold in the Milwaukee suburb of New Berlin. State law says the winner in Wisconsin has 180 days to claim the prize and cannot remain anonymous.