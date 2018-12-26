Clear
Complaint: Trooper was partially in vehicle when driver accelerated before southern MN pursuit

Posted: Dec. 26, 2018 8:03 AM
Updated: Dec. 26, 2018 8:04 AM

BLUE EARTH, Minn. (AP) — Two Wisconsin men have been charged with dragging and injuring a Minnesota state trooper during a traffic stop.

A criminal complaint says Trooper Doug Rauenhorst and his partner pulled over a Jeep for a traffic violation last Thursday in Faribault County and suspected the driver and passenger from Milwaukee were transporting drugs.

The complaint says Rauenhorst was partly in the vehicle when the driver accelerated and the passenger punched the trooper in an attempt to force him out of the Jeep.

Prosecutors say Rauenhorst was dragged along Interstate 90 before he fell out of the moving Jeep. He was treated at an Albert Lea hospital for his injuries.

Anthony Hector Enriquez, 28, and Montrell Antonio Smith, 29, were arrested in Albert Lea and booked into the Faribault County Jail for felony assault and possession of a controlled substance.


