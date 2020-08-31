2 killed in separate Sunday shootings in north Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Police say two people have died in separate shootings in Minneapolis following a violent week on the city’s north side.

Officers were called to the Hawthorne neighborhood just after midnight Sunday after the ShotSpotter detection technology alerted gunfire in the area. Police found a man dead inside a vehicle.

In the other case, officers responded to multiple 911 calls about a shooting and found a man with gunshot wounds about 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

The man was taken to a hospital where he died. Police spokesman John Elder says no one has been arrested in the shootings. The victims’ identities have not been released.