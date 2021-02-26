2 killed, 2 wounded in separate homicides in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Two people have died and two others have been wounded in two separate homicides in south Minneapolis.

Police say the homicides happened within a 3-hour period Thursday beginning about 4 p.m. when officers were called to a multiunit residence and found a man suffering from stab wounds.

He died at the scene. Investigators believe the man’s death stemmed from a domestic dispute. There is no word on any arrests.

And, shortly before 7 p.m. officers responded to a report of gunfire near East Phillips Park. There they found three men on a sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds. One man died at the scene.