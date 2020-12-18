2 killed, 2 injured in Hancock County 3-vehicle crash

HANCOCK COUNTY, Iowa - Two people were killed and two others were injured Thursday in a three-vehicle crash in Hancock County.

The Iowa State Patrol said Debra Kamp, 56, of Britt, and Bruce Kamp, 52, of Britt, were killed in the crash.

The state patrol said a semi driven by Dean Jones, 61, of Owatonna, failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Oak Ave. and 310th St. just after 12 p.m.

It resulted in two deaths. Jones and Loren Jordahl, 79, of Forest City, were both injured and taken to the Hancock County Hospital.