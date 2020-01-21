Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

2 juveniles charged after NE Iowa convenience store break-ins

Two juveniles are facing charges after a pair of break-ins at convenience stores.

Posted: Jan 21, 2020 5:33 AM

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Iowa - Two juveniles are facing charges after a pair of break-ins at convenience stores.

The Chickasaw County Sheriff's office said it responded to a break-in at A.V. Express on Jan. 2 and a similar break-in at the Elma Express a few days later.

The investigation resulted in two juveniles being charged with breaking into both stores. Both have been referred to the juvenile court system.

They are facing charges of third-degree burglary, second-degree theft, criminal mischief, conspiracy to commit burglary and possession of stolen property.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
-3° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: -18°
Albert Lea
wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: -12°
Austin
Clear
-2° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: -14°
Charles City
Overcast
-6° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: -18°
Rochester
Clear
-3° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: -20°
Temperatures rally as snow returns
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Austin loses tough road game at Mankato East

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/20

Image

Success is key for Schaeffer boy's basketball

Image

What do people in Rochester think of gun control?

Image

Parenting in the modern era

Image

Klobuchar campaigns in Iowa

Image

Grizzlies use three unanswered goals to defeat Coulee Region

Image

"Blue Monday"

Image

IBM employees spend MLK Day volunteering

Image

Olmsted County awarded for Tobacco 21 effort

Community Events