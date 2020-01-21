2 juveniles charged after NE Iowa convenience store break-ins

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Iowa - Two juveniles are facing charges after a pair of break-ins at convenience stores.

The Chickasaw County Sheriff's office said it responded to a break-in at A.V. Express on Jan. 2 and a similar break-in at the Elma Express a few days later.

The investigation resulted in two juveniles being charged with breaking into both stores. Both have been referred to the juvenile court system.

They are facing charges of third-degree burglary, second-degree theft, criminal mischief, conspiracy to commit burglary and possession of stolen property.