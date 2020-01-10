2 injured, including 1 seriously, after southeastern Minnesota rollover crash

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 37-year-old man and a 12-year-old boy were injured when a vehicle rolled multiple times during a crash Thursday night.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said Derek Briggman, 37, of rural Chatfield, was driving east on 30th St. near 90th Ave. SE when he lost control and went into the ditch. The truck rolled several times, hit a metal cattle gate and a wood post.
Briggman was transported with serious injuries while the boy suffered minor injuries. Both were wearing a seatbelt.
