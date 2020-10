FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. - Two people were hospitalized Friday after a collision at the intersection of interstates 35 and 90.

The Minnesota State Patrol Jannell Stephenson, 31, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Mosonja Ginyard, 42, of Mobile, Alabama, were both taken to MCHS-Albert Lea for non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said a 2019 International was entering northbound I-35 from I-90 when it collided with a 2020 Western Star Tractor.

It happened at 8:34 a.m.