2 injured in head-on collision near Clear Lake

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - A two vehicle head-on collision near Clear Lake remains under investigation.

The Cerro Gordo Sheriff's Office responded to the collission just west of Killdeer Avenue on Hwy 122 between Mason City and Clear Lake early this evening.

Authorites state 19-year-old Kristian Gunderson was heading east when 69-year-old Edward Friest, traveling west in the eastbound lanes, struck Gunderson's truck head-on.

Both Gunderson and Friest were trapped inside their vehicles and had to be extricated, before being transported to MercyOne North Iowa for their injuries.

The crash remains under investigation with charges pending.