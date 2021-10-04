Police: Suicidal situation results in gunfire, 2 injuries in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A shooting early Sunday morning resulted in two people being taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Rochester police said it happened at 1:53 a.m.m in the 2000 block of NW Chardonnay Ln. when a male and female were involved in a suicidal situation.

Police said the male was suicidal and the female attempted to intervene when the woman grabbed the gun and it went off. The male had a wound to the hand and a female had an abdominal wound.

Both were in stable condition at St. Marys in Rochester.