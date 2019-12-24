2 injured in Rochester crash

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 2 people are injured after a crash on Valleyhigh Drive Northwest.
According to Rochester police, a sedan was turning left out of a Mayo Clinic warehouse parking lot, when it was struck by a truck. Police said the truck had the right of way.
2 people in the sedan were taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. Another person who was in the sedan and the two people who were in the truck were not injured.
The driver of the sedan was cited for failure to yield.
