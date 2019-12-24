Clear
SEVERE WX : Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts

2 injured in Rochester crash

It happened Tuesday afternoon on Valleyhigh Drive Northwest.

Posted: Dec 24, 2019 2:11 PM
Updated: Dec 24, 2019 2:20 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 2 people are injured after a crash on Valleyhigh Drive Northwest. 

According to Rochester police, a sedan was turning left out of a Mayo Clinic warehouse parking lot, when it was struck by a truck. Police said the truck had the right of way.

2 people in the sedan were taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. Another person who was in the sedan and the two people who were in the truck were not injured.

The driver of the sedan was cited for failure to yield.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 43°
Albert Lea
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 33°
Austin
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 41°
Charles City
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 43°
Rochester
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 29°
Some freezing drizzle overnight
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

2019 Year in Review: January - February

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Christmas Eve

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Holiday Travel Conditions - Christmas Eve

Image

What's booming in Mason City?

Image

How non-profits protect themselves

Image

Take care of yourself over the holidays

Image

Amish furniture store closing

Image

Fatal buggy crash in Fillmore County

Image

Gold Kruggerand Donation

Image

Handling Holiday Waste

Community Events