2 injured in NE Iowa rollover crash

Posted: May. 13, 2019 10:03 AM
Updated: May. 13, 2019 10:04 AM

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - A New Hampton couple suffered injuries during a rollover crash this weekend in northeast Iowa.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said a 1999 Ford Explorer driven by Dawn Larson, 56, of New Hampton, was southbound on Locust Rd. when the vehicle entered the ditch, rolled and landed on its top.

Larson and her passenger, Richard Larson, 51, suffered injuries and were taken to Winneshiek Medical Center by ambulance.

The crash happened on Saturday at 5:16 p.m.

