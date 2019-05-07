Clear

2 injured in Freeborn Co. accident on Monday night

On the first day of head-to-head traffic on Interstate-90 in Freeborn County, a late-night collision left two injured.

Posted: May. 7, 2019 7:58 AM
Updated: May. 7, 2019 8:02 AM

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. - On the first day of head-to-head traffic on Interstate-90 in Freeborn County, a late-night collision left two injured.

A 2017 Ford Explorer was parked in the right westbound lane at mile marker 153 when it was struck by a 2015 Kia Optima at 10:29 p.m. Monday.

The driver of the Kia, 22-year-old Mikayla Wahl, of Owatonna, was taken to Albert Lea Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ford, 50-year-old Todd Zynda, of Rochester, suffered minor injuries but was not hospitalized.

