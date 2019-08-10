2 injured in Cerro Gordo Co. crash on Avenue of the Saints

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday on the Avenue of the Saints.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at 2:31 p.m. on Highway 18 at milemarker 193.

A 2005 GMC Envoy driven by Dean Nicholson Jr., 37, of Rochford, was going west when he lost control of the vehicle and it crossed the median before striking a 2010 Chrysler minivan driven by 39-year-old Jamie Arfman, of Osage.

Arfman and a passenger, 74-year-old Carol Drewelow, of New Hampton, were both taken to Mercy One-North Iowa by the Mason City Fire Department.

Nicholson Jr. was not injured and was issued a citation for failure to maintain control.