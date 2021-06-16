2 injured during early-morning fire in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - A civilian and a firefighter were injured Wednesday during an early-morning house fire.

It happened at 318 8th St. E. at 12:15 a.m. when fire crews found both floors of the structure fully engulfed.

"A single occupant was transported to Mayo Hospital in Albert Lea for smoke inhalation and one firefighter suffered from heat exhaustion. Crews were on scene for approximately two hours putting out hot spots," the Albert Lea Fire Department said.

The damage to the structure is estimated at $30,000.