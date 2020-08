CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – Two people were hospitalized late Tuesday night after a 1-vehicle accident in Cerro Gordo County.

The sheriff’s office said it happened in the 11000 block of 263rd St.

Eugene Poole, 49, of Mason City, was driving a 2007 Ford Freestyle when he lost control and it entered the ditch.

A passenger, a 9-year-old, was in the vehicle, and both were taken to MercyOne with non-life-threatening injuries.