2 injured after Rochester shooting at apartment complex

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Two people suffered gunshot wounds following a shooting Saturday night at an apartment complex.

Rochester police were called at 11:42 p.m. to the Pines Condo Apartments and located two victims, a 26-year-old and 22-year-old male, with wounds to the leg.

They were taken to St. Marys Hospital.

Police said no arrests have been made and it appears eight or nine shots were fired and six casings were recovered.

Neither of the victims lives at the residence and police said they were going to a party at a friend's house.

One of the victims claims they were walking up the stairs when they were shot by a stranger.

A witness said they heard yelling outside before shots were fired.