OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Two people were taken to St. Marys after an ATV accident Sunday in Marion Township.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said it happened in the 3700 block of 55th Ave. SE. when a Razor flipped.

The driver, 30-year-old Brandon Schultz, of Dodge Center, and Kay Little, 30, of Rochester, were on the ATV when it flipped.

Schultz suffered an arm injury and a cut to his forehead, while Little suffered a lower leg injury.