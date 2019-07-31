2 injured after explosion at Hancock County business

BRITT, Iowa - Two people were injured Wednesday after an apparent explosion at Miller and Sons Golf Cars.
Authorities said the call was received at 9:10 a.m. and two people were hurt. The extent of those injuries has not been released.
The State Fire Marshal is assisting in the investigation along with the Britt police and fire and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.
We will have more information as it becomes available.
