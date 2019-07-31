Clear
2 injured after explosion at Hancock County business

Two people were injured Wednesday after an apparent explosion at Miller and Sons Golf Cars.

Posted: Jul 31, 2019 11:42 AM

BRITT, Iowa - Two people were injured Wednesday after an apparent explosion at Miller and Sons Golf Cars.

Authorities said the call was received at 9:10 a.m. and two people were hurt. The extent of those injuries has not been released.

The State Fire Marshal is assisting in the investigation along with the Britt police and fire and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

