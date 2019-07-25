Officials: 2 injured, $150K damage after Albert Lea plant fire

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Two employees suffered minor injuries while trying to extinguish a fire Tuesday at Cargill Meat Solutions that resulted in around $150,000 in damage.
Fire crews arrived at 702 13th St. E. at 5:37 p.m. and found employees had followed evacuation plans and exited the building.
“Maintenance staff worked with fire crews on the interior to extinguish the fire along with crews on the roof. After the fire was extinguished it was found that the fire was caused by overheated product inside one of the fryer ovens causing the exhaust to become superheated extending to the rubber and foam roofing material,” fire officials said.
The plant is now back in operation.
